FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man accused of using his cell phone to take pictures under shoppers’ dresses at Target.

Officers say it happened at the Target in Cool Springs on June 20.

Franklin police are looking for a man accused of violating women’s privacy while out shopping. He was seen driving away in a white truck.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.