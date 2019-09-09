Police: Man tries to ride scooter through officer-involved shooting scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after attempting to ride a scooter through the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning on Broadway.

Metro police said Andrew Doss was told multiple times by uniformed officers that he could not enter the taped-off area across the street from the Exxon where Pasquala Walls reportedly collapsed after being shot by the Metro officer he hit with his car.

According to police, Doss continued his attempt to ride the scooter through the crime scene and was confronted by officers who ordered him to provide identification. Officers said the suspect ran, but tripped and fell on his face.

When Doss was taken into custody, police said his breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes.

Doss was booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $1,600.

