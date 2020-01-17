Police: Man tries robbing victim at gunpoint on Vanderbilt University campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after Vanderbilt University police said he tried to rob someone at gunpoint.

Dylan Bailey, 20, is being charged in this case.

According to an affidavit, the victim said Bailey approached him near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and Highland Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The report stated that Bailey is personally known to the victim.

Bailey was accused of pointing a gun at the victim’s chest, and then at his head while demanding he gave him some money.

The victim didn’t give Bailey any money but said a car pulled up and Bailey took off.

Bailey is now charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

