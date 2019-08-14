Police: Man took pictures of woman in Opry Mills dressing room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night on allegations he took pictures of a woman undressing in the dressing room at the H&M in Opry Mills Mall.

According to Metro police, the victim told officers she encountered the suspect, identified as Steven Murdock, who guided her to a dressing room.

While she was undressing, the victim explained she observed a black object in the corner of the stall and discovered it was a phone with its camera angled over the edge.

The victim exited the dressing room and said Murdock emerged from the stall next to her and began deleting pictures of her.

As the victim went to call police, she said the suspect’s wife approached her and asked that they settle the issue without getting officers involved.

Murdock was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful photography.

He was released from jail Wednesday morning on a $1,000 bond. A court date was set for the morning of September 6.

