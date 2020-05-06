Police: man stuck down by his own truck while trying to flee from officers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County man is facing a lengthy list of charges after law enforcement says he led officers on a police chase following a domestic assault.

The Algood Police Department says Jimmy Lee Cobble was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is currently being charged with DUI 5th Offense, Driving on Suspended Licenses, 2 felony counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Leaving the scene of a Motor Vehicle crash with injury, Felonious Fleeing to elude officers, resisting arrest and domestic assault.

Algood police say they were initially called to investigate a domestic assault. The victim suffered injuries during an altercation and left the home where the assault took place. Police say Cobble located her at another house and attempted to break in. He fled just before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers say they located Cobble near White Plains Academy driving a white pickup truck. Police say Cobble refused to pull over and hit another vehicle. The driver and two-year-old passenger in the car were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say Cobble lost a wheel, but continued driving until he lost control while trying to turn onto Highway 42, where his car came to a stop in a grassy median. When he attempted to get out and run, police say the vehicle struck him and knocked him down.

Algood police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Cobble into custody. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.