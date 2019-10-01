Police: Man stole vodka, snorted drugs off windowsill of downtown Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 48-year-old man who stole alcohol from the basement of a downtown Nashville pizza place also snorted drugs off the window sill of the business, Metro police say.

According to officers, Christopher Holmes stole a bottle of vodka Monday from Luigi’s City Pizza on Third Avenue South. Someone at the business also reported Holmes was outside snorting a drug off the restaurant’s window sill.

When police arrived at Luigi’s, they said Holmes was clearly intoxicated. He was questioned and admitted he went into the basement, but only to look for a bathroom, officers said. Holmes also reportedly stated that the drug he snorted was his antibiotic.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges including theft, public intoxication and trespassing. His bond was set at about $18,000.

