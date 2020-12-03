Police: Man steals Gucci bag with $15K in jewelry from open car trunk in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was accused of stealing a Gucci bag from someone’s car trunk that contained thousands of dollars in jewelry.

According to a report, Eric Scott Williams Senior was charged after the incident happened back in August near Brick Church Pike.

Metro police said surveillance video showed the victim’s car trunk open for three hours before Williams walked by and took the bag.

The stolen items were estimated to cost more than $15,000. Williams was charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.