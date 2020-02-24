Police: Man stabbed, robbed by woman he picked up on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man from out of town was stabbed and robbed at a motel on Brick Church Pike early Monday morning.

According to police, the victim told officers he picked up a woman in the area of Lower Broadway around 5:30 a.m. and the two went back to a motel near West Trinity Lane.

While at the motel, the victim said the woman stabbed him in the face during a robbery. He suffered a cut to his face, but chose not to be transported to a hospital, police explained.

Officers said the robber ran from the motel and has not been located.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.