Police: Man stabbed, robbed by woman he picked up on Lower Broadway

Crime Tracker

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man from out of town was stabbed and robbed at a motel on Brick Church Pike early Monday morning.

According to police, the victim told officers he picked up a woman in the area of Lower Broadway around 5:30 a.m. and the two went back to a motel near West Trinity Lane.

While at the motel, the victim said the woman stabbed him in the face during a robbery. He suffered a cut to his face, but chose not to be transported to a hospital, police explained.

Officers said the robber ran from the motel and has not been located.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar