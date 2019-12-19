Police: man spits on officer, yells racial slurs at Mapco workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man who yelled racial slurs at Mapco workers is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

Police were called to the location at 801 Jefferson Street Wednesday.

Officers saw Colt Wayne Sanders sitting near the beer coolers.

According to an affidavit, he was blocking the aisle and shouting racial slurs at the workers.

Police say the workers asked him multiple times to leave and he refused.

When Sanders was placed in handcuffs, and led to the officer’s vehicle, he’s accused of spitting on the officer and trying to kick the officer.

Police restrained him and put a spit mask on him.

His seven charges include assault of officers, vandalism, and public intoxication.