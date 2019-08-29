Police: Man sold phone snatched from child on Nashville bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old swiped a phone from the hands of a child earlier this month while on-board a WeGo Public Transit bus, then sold the phone for cash, Metro police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on August 6.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tyquez Burns snatched an iPhone XR from the hands of a juvenile on a WeGo bus, then ran to the area of James A. Cayce Homes.

The incident was reportedly captured by cameras with Metro Transit Authority and the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The video showed Burns wearing a distinctive black shirt with writing on the front, police said.

Tyquez Burns (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A few days later, investigators said someone wearing the same shirt was seen selling the phone to an EcoATM at Kroger on Gallatin Pike. Surveillance images from that sale were compared to the ones from the WeGo bus theft and Burns was determined to be the suspect.

Burns was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of property theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

He was already on probation at the time of the crime, police revealed.

