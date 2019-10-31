Police: Man sleeps in movie theater, robs employee next morning

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man robbed a movie theater employee at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The suspect was seen on surveillance the night before purchasing a ticket at AMC Theater on Bell Road. It appears he stayed in the movie theater overnight, police state.

According to Metro, a female employee was preparing to open the theater this morning when the suspect pulled a gun on her and demanded money. He also reportedly took the victim’s cell phone, and the keys to her car.

Police say the suspect fled in the victim’s Kia Forte which has a Tennessee license plate number 1M53P4.

If you recognize the suspect, the car or have any information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.