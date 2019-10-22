Police: Man shot while driving with woman and child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a man walked into the hospital on Monday night with possible life threatening injuries.

According to police, the man entered the ER around 8 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A female with the wounded victim told police a white Ford Taurus fired shots at them while they were driving on Briley Pkwy near Whites Creek.

According to police, a child was also in the car at the time of the incident.

The female and the child were not injured, but the victim’s injuries are possibly life threatening.

This is an on-going investigation.