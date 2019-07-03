Police: Man shot protecting girlfriend in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was reportedly shot while trying to protect his girlfriend who was being attacked by strangers Tuesday night in South Nashville.

Metro police responded around 10:15 p.m. to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center where a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim’s girlfriend told officers that she was opening her car door when two men walked up and pushed her against the vehicle.

She said the victim tried to intervene and the men shot him in the hand, then fled.

Police were told one of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie while the other had on a black jacket.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

