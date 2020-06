Police are investigating a shooting on Zermatt Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police discovered a 37-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Zermatt Avenue around 5:30 p.m. They immediately applied a tourniquet and got him to the hospital.

The victim is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the incident.