Police: Man shot in the head in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Friday night shooting where they say a man was shot in the head.

Police on the scene tell News 2 a 32-year-old man was shot in the head, but thankfully they say his injuries were not critical. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Dennis Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police are still working to identify a suspect.