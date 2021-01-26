Police: Man shot in the head by son in Edgehill community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man shot his father in the head in the Edgehill community early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Horton Avenue.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was shot by his son, who then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

No suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story.