Police: Man shot in South Nashville apartment parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a South Nashville apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday morning.

The man was shot at the Whispering Oaks apartments on Tanglewood Court around 3:15 a.m.

Metro police said the man was seriously wounded in the shooting and taken to by private vehicle to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. His injuries were described by Metro police as non-life threatening.

The victim told Metro police he was sitting in the parking lot when he was approached by a man who asked him a question.

When the victim answered him, the suspect shot him and ran off in an unknown direction, according to Metro police.

The suspect was described by Metro police as a black man, bald, stocky and between 25 and 30 years old.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.