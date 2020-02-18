Police: Man shot in leg runs to Antioch buffet for help

1  of  2
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police were called out to the New Century Buffet on Bell Forge Lane in response to a man who had been found shot.

Investigators were called out around 1 p.m. where they found the shooting victim who reportedly ran inside the restaurant for help. The victim was reportedly shot somewhere else and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Customers inside the buffet tried to help the man until the police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

