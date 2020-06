NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an East Nashville shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Joseph Avenue after reports that a man had been shot in the stomach and chest. Police say they found the man in a backyard and transported him to the hospital. Police say his injuries appear critical.

MNPD reports a male suspect fled the scene. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.