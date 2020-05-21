Police: Man shot by girlfriend’s uncle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to Lischey Place for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they said located a victim with serious injuries. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

According to detectives, they determined the man was shot by his girlfriend’s uncle, but no other details were immediately released.

With a search underway for the accused gunman, police urged anyone with information to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

