Police: Man shot at North Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is hurt after a shooting at a North Nashville hotel after midnight Thursday.

Metro Police responded to the Regency Inn that’s in the 1500 block of Hampton Street around 12:20 a.m.

They say a 33 year old man was shot in the upper leg, near the groin.

The suspects are described as two males with handguns in a black Nissan Sentra between model years 2010 and 2016.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center.

Police say the location of the shooting does have surveillance video.

This is still an ongoing investigation.