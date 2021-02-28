Police: Man shot at Murfreesboro hotel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a shooting at a hotel that left a man injured.

Police say the shooting happened at Baymont Inn & Suites Sunday at around 10:53 a.m. A man was shot and taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Detectives with the police department are trying to determine how and why the man was shot.

No information on a suspect was released.

