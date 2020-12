CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police say the man was shot at a business on Needmore Road and was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The suspect fled toward the Union Hall Road area off Needmore Road before officers arrived on scene.

He is described as a man wearing all black clothing and a surgical style face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.