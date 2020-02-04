Police: Man shoots teen suspected of stealing girlfriend’s car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired shots into the window of his girlfriend’s stolen car, injuring the teen behind the wheel.

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old George Wade III was on the 3000 block of Rainwood Drive around 8:15 a.m. Monday when he saw his girlfriend’s 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was reported stolen Thursday.

Wade reportedly blocked the Malibu with his SUV and ordered the 15-year-old driver to get out of the car. Police say Wade fired several shots into the driver-side window, striking the teen in the shoulder. A passenger in the car managed to run away from the scene and has not been located.

Wade drove the 15-year-old victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Once released, the victim will be facing charges of auto theft.