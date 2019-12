COOL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting at his estranged wife outside a business in Cool Springs.

According to Franklin Police, Gabriel Jordan, 35, shot at a woman on Seaboard Lane around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the victim who is Jordan’s wife was not hit or injured.

Gabriel took off in a small black 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander, police said.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him call 911 immediately.