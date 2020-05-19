Police: Man sent to hospital after I-24 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 24 that sent one man to the hospital Monday evening.  

Police say the incident happened near Whites Creek Pike and Gifford Place in Nashville around 7:35 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about a possible suspect have been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.


