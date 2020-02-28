1  of  2
Closings
Old Fort Academy United Christian Academy

Police: Man riding bike shot on Batavia Street

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Batavia Street Shooting - 2/27/2020

(Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the back while riding a bike on Batavia Street.

According to Metro Police, the 40-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown. No details about any possible suspects have been given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar