Police: Man riding bike shot on Batavia Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the back while riding a bike on Batavia Street.

According to Metro Police, the 40-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown. No details about any possible suspects have been given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage