Police: Man revved chainsaw at passersby outside North Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of repeatedly revving a chainsaw at people outside of a gas station in North Nashville Wednesday morning in an attempt to scare them.

When police arrived at the Marathon on John A. Merritt Boulevard near Ed Temple Boulevard, they said they encountered the man with the chainsaw, identified in court documents as Henry Foxworth.

Employees of the business told officers they ordered the 52-year-old to leave the property, but he refused.

Police said Foxworth eventually left, but returned approximately ten minutes later, and was arrested on a criminal trespass charge. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $2,000 bond.

