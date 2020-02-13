1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lincoln County Schools Marshall County Schools Maury County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Muhlenberg County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools

Police: Man revved chainsaw at passersby outside North Nashville gas station

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of repeatedly revving a chainsaw at people outside of a gas station in North Nashville Wednesday morning in an attempt to scare them.

When police arrived at the Marathon on John A. Merritt Boulevard near Ed Temple Boulevard, they said they encountered the man with the chainsaw, identified in court documents as Henry Foxworth.

Employees of the business told officers they ordered the 52-year-old to leave the property, but he refused.

Police said Foxworth eventually left, but returned approximately ten minutes later, and was arrested on a criminal trespass charge. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $2,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar