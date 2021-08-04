Police: Man reverses toward Metro detectives, hits police car during stolen vehicle pursuit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) – A man is facing several charges after Metro police say he tried to run over their detectives during a pursuit on Tuesday.

Metro police and their helicopter were tracking a stolen white BMW sedan when officers deployed spike strips on Cleveland Avenue near Lischey Street.

As the vehicle stopped, two detectives got out of their car and tried taking Depaul Owens, 38, into custody but he put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated. The detectives had to jump out of the way as Owens crashed into the police car.

They said Owens then fled onto Ellington Parkway with all four tires deflating. The vehicle finally stopped when it couldn’t drive any further near 23rd Avenue North and Cass Street.

Owens is facing multiple charges including the assault of an officer.