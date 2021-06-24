Police: Man randomly shot at 4 people in Gallatin park before fatally shooting himself

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “random shooting” that happened at Lock 4 Park Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the shooter turning the gun on himself.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to two separate calls for service in the area, one for EMS and another in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, identified as Quantez Parks, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed Parks fired at a total of four people.

The first two victims were shot after they tried to help Parks, who claimed he needed medical attention. Parks then left that area and began shooting at the other two victims, who were riding bicycles in the park, according to police.

One victim was LifeFlighted to the hospital and is in stable condition. Another was treated and released at the scene.

Police say there is no connection between Parks, the victims or the city of Gallatin. Investigators interviewed family members who told them Parks had been recently suffering with personal issues.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Gallatin Department at 615-452-1313.