Police: Man pulls knife on officers during incident at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of pulling a knife on Metro police officers during an incident at an apartment complex near the airport.

Metro police were called to the 900 block of Arbor Creek Way around 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Officers said there was a dispute where a man is accused of cutting a woman’s finger with a knife inside one of the apartments. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

But while the man was being questioned, Metro police said he pulled a pocket knife on officers. He was then arrested but his exact charges are unknown.

