Police: Man pulls gun on patron at Madison bar

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Sunday after pointing a gun at a patron at O Rendezvous in Madison.

According to an arrest warrant, 57 year-old Dean Lloyd was sitting at the bar drinking and was “bugging” another man, when the other man became upset and left the bar. The document states Lloyd started talking to another man and seemed to be getting along, until Lloyd pulled out a semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at the victim’s stomach.

Police said the victim grabbed the gun and told Lloyd “you don’t want to do that.” The victim and another customer came over and helped get the gun away from Lloyd. Lloyd went outside and witnesses locked the door behind him.

Arrest papers say Lloyd had multiple drinks. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun under the influence. Lloyd’s bond is $36,000.