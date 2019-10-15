Police: Man pulled fire alarm at Printers Alley bar, hid in trash truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man accused of pulling a fire alarm at a bar in Printers Alley, then jumping into the back of a Metro trash truck to hide, told officers he did it because he thought he was in a movie, investigators say.

According to an arrest warrant, Akia Siniard was asked to leave Ms. Kelli’s Karaoke Bar on Monday morning because he was “irate.” On his way out of the bar, the paperwork states he pulled the fire alarm, then hid in a garbage truck that was picking up trash in Printers Alley.

When police located Siniard, they said he admitted to the incident, but claimed he believed he was in a movie.

Siniard was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of disorderly conduct and false report of an incident.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.