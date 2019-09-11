Police: Man posing as deputy seriously injures stranger in downtown Nashville attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man posing as a Davidson County deputy beat a stranger with a wooden board, causing him a serious head injury, Metro police say.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Second Avenue North and Union Street.

An arrest report alleges Danielle Blackman was holding a wooden board when he approached a man sitting on a sidewalk and claimed he was a deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told officers Blackman approached him, raised the wooden board and tried to hit him with it.

According to police, the victim fell so Blackman got on top of him and hit him in the head with the board, then punched him. The victim was transported to a hospital with a serious head injury, officers said.

Blackman was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

