FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are searching for a suspect who they say used a fake cashier’s check to purchase a $20,000 utility vehicle from a Franklin business.

The suspect reportedly committed a similar crime in Murfreesboro. Police in both Franklin and Murfreesboro are working to identify the man.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an online tip anonymously here.