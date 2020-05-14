Police: Man killed while trying to buy marijuana in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man will be charged with criminal homicide after a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland View public housing in North Nashville.

Metro police said Clarence Baxter, Jr. 25, shot and killed Jamal Campbell, 37, and detectives are investigating whether Campbell also shot Baxter.

According to police, Campbell was in the area to buy marijuana, when it appears Baxter pulled a gun and attempted to rob Campbell in a breezeway.

When gunshots were fired, officers said Campbell was hit in the chest. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said Baxter was found by officers suffering from a leg wound in the stairwell of another housing unit. He was also transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was stable after surgery.

Baxter will be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

