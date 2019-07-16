Police: Man kidnapped from South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man has been charged following a reported robbery and kidnapping Monday morning at a gas station in South Nashville.

Jeffrey Mobley was arrested hours after the incident on Nolensville Pike at Wallace Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mobley and another unidentified person jumped into the victim’s vehicle, as the victim was seated inside, and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him, forcing him to drive to an apartment complex off Edmondson Pike.

Once at the complex, the paperwork states the robbers rummaged through the victim’s vehicle and stole his belongings, including his identification, a cell phone and $450 in cash.

The victim returned to the gas station and while officers were on the scene collecting information, police said Mobley emerged from behind the business and the victim identified him as one of the robbers.

When officers searched Mobley, they said they found the victim’s identification and his cell phone taken during the robbery.

Mobley was booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

No information has been released about the second person involved.

