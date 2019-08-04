Police: Man kicked down door, strangled man in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police charged a man they say broke into a house in East Nashville and strangled the person who told him to get off his porch.

Samuel Sensabuagh, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a house in East Nashville around 2:20 Saturday morning and found the front door had been kicked in.

The victim told officers he and two women walked to a nearby gas station and when they left, Sensabaugh was on the front porch. The victim told Sensabaugh to leave but when they returned from the errand, Sensabaugh was still there.

Sensabaugh was told to leave again and the victim and women went into the house and locked the door.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sensabaugh then kicked in the door and grabbed the victim by his neck, strangling him.

Witnesses told police another person arrived at the house, saw what was happening and pulled Sensabaugh off the victim.

Officers found the suspect nearby and saw he had a crack pipe.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sensabaugh denied the attack but admitted to drinking a few pints earlier in the evening.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.