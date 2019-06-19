Police: Man has sex with prostitute in front of downtown Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 60-year-old man had sexual intercourse with a prostitute Tuesday in front of customers at a downtown Nashville business, a Metro police report alleges.

Joseph Bryant was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of patronizing prostitution, as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of InDo Nashville on Fogg Street notified police that a man and a woman were havng sexual intercourse on an adjoining property along Middleton Street, also owned by InDo, in full view of business patrons.

When officers arrived, they located Bryant and the woman sitting on the sidewalk.

Police said Bryant admitted he was engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman at the location and offered to provide her “a hit of crack” in exchange.

A glass crack pipe with cocaine residue was found between Bryant’s legs, investigators said.

The woman with Bryant was also charged for prostitution.

