Police: Man free on bond in murder re-arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man who was out on bond in a 2017 murder case after the man led Juvenile Crime Task Force investigators on a pursuit of a stolen BMW sedan.

According to Metro Police, 19-year-old Byron Berkley, whose murder case from age 16 is pending in adult court, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without a license. His bond on the new charges is set at $50,000.

Investigators spotted the BMW which was stolen on March 15 from Electric Avenue in East Nashville traveling south on Clarksville Pike near 24th Avenue North. When they attempted to stop it, the car took off in the direction of I-65. Another officer near the I-65 entrance ramp from Rosa L. Parks Blvd. saw the BMW coming that way and was able to successfully spike the car’s tires as it got onto the interstate.

A short time later, officers found the car on I-65 near the Jefferson Street overpass. Berkley was seen by Metro Police officers running from the car and scaling an embankment to get onto Jefferson Street. An officer who happened to be on Jefferson Street at the time saw Berkley running and toss an item, later found to be a Ruger pistol, into a dumpster near the intersection of Jefferson Street and 10th Avenue North.

Shortly after Berkley was taken into custody, officers were alerted that he had sideswiped a car on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. as he fled.

Berkley and another teen, Terrence Rainey, were arrested in January 2017 for the murder of 18-year-old Javonte Robinson and the critical wounding of 20-year-old Roy Hunter at an apartment complex on North Dupont Avenue. The motive in the shooting is believed to have been robbery. Both Berkley and Rainey have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and robbery-carjacking.

Berkley was out of prison for the murder after posting a $200,000 bond when he was arrested Tuesday night.





