Police: Man found shot, lying on sidewalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers were called to Murfreesboro Pike and Paris Avenue, across the street from the Drake Hotel, around 10:56 p.m and found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was shot in the groin area and was lying on the sidewalk when officers found him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatning wounds.

At this point, there is no suspect description.

