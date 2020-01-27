North Nashville shooting victim found critically wounded in Metro Center parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was found critically wounded inside of a vehicle parked at a Metro Center fast food restaurant Sunday night.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to the Taco Bell on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. near Vantage Way.

When officers arrived, they said they located a male victim in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with critical injuries, police explained.

Detectives determined the victim had been shot nearly two miles away on Vance Avenue near Ed Temple Boulevard, not far from the Metro Police Department’s North Precinct.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

