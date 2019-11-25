Police: Man fires gunshots at robbers in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man robbed of his phone and wallet in South Nashville Monday morning pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the people who robbed him, Metro police say.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to an armed robbery on Eckhart Drive near Antioch Pike.

When police arrived, the victim told them he was getting out of his vehicle, when two people drove up, called out his name and pointed a weapon at him. The victim handed over his wallet and phone, officers said.

The victim then pulled out a gun and fired several gunshots at the robbers, police explained. The robbers reportedly fled in a smaller, black SUV, but it was not clear if either of them were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

