Police: Man finds stranger with knife in hallway of downtown Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man confessed to breaking into a stranger’s home in downtown Nashville over the weekend, grabbing a kitchen knife and trying to stab and rob the man sleeping inside, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a burglary at a residence on Fifth Avenue South near Peabody Street.

The victim told officers he woke up to the sound of glass breaking and walked into the hallway where he found a stranger armed with a knife.

Police said the intruder tried to stab and rob the resident, while the resident screamed for the man to leave and picked up a table to defend himself.

The suspect ran from the home and was located at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street with a bloody knife and cuts to his hands, officers explained.

The suspect was identified in an arrest affidavit as Marty Head.

The 30-year-old was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary.

