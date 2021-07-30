Police: Man facing 11 charges related to weapons, drugs after arrest in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing almost a dozen charges related to guns and drugs after being arrested in East Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer was patrolling the area of the CWA Apartments at South Fifth Street and Russell Street. They ran the tag of a vehicle that was leaving the area and found the owner had outstanding warrants.

The vehicle was followed until the Metro helicopter and other units were in the area. Officers surrounded the vehicle when it parked at Dickerson Pike near Cleveland Street.

Quintarius Jordan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Quintarius Jordan, 22, was confirmed to be the owner and was taken into custody. Police found a gun on him with 13 rounds of ammunition and said Jordan was a convicted felon.

Officers also found about eight grams of cocaine in the car along with 24 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Detectives believe Jordan is involved in street-level narcotics and said he claimed everything found inside the vehicle. He’s facing a total of 11 charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Possession of a Firearm with Intent, Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Felony Possession of Cocaine with Intent. His bond was set at $112,000.

Police said his passenger was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant.