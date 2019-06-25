Police: Man drove through Nashville funeral procession in truck stolen from disabled veteran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of stealing a pick-up truck from a disabled veteran and nearly hitting several vehicles involved in a funeral procession Monday in South Nashville.

Zakariah Musa, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct at a funeral, theft and evading arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers observed a Ford F-150 with a disabled veteran tag driving erratically at the Swiss Ridge Apartments on Swiss Avenue.

Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and followed it to the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue.

Zakariah Musa (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As police approached the intersection, the paperwork alleges a funeral procession was traveling through, but the suspect cut through the procession, almost hitting multiple vehicles.

Police said Musa parked at the Walmart in the 5000 block of Nolensville Pike, threw the truck’s keys onto the ground and ran into a wooded area.

Officers were eventually able to locate Musa and take him into custody after a brief foot chase.

Musa did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.

His bond was set at $6,500.

