Police: Man dies after being shot by 18-year-old daughter in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her father Monday inside their Antioch home was seen on a doorbell camera holding a gun and running from the scene, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday morning.

Trynity Meadows was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting death of her 49-year-old father, Otis Meadows.

Trynity Meadows (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police responded just after 1:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting at the family’s home on Pinebrook Trail in Antioch. According to officers, Trynity’s older brother called police after hearing gunshots, then finding his father’s body near the front door and seeing his sister run away.

Trynity was located a short time later walking near a shopping center, police said. They added she had “blood spatter” on one of her tennis shoes. The teenager was taken into custody, but reportedly refused to speak with detectives.

As of Monday night, police said they had not located the gun used in the murder. The motive remains under investigation.

