Police: Man destroyed car outside of Topgolf because it was double-parked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 72-year-old man accused of destroying a car outside of a downtown Nashville entertainment venue because the vehicle was double-parked.

The incident happened on the morning of Sept. 4, 2019 at Topgolf on Cowan Street, but the suspect, identified as Larry Gordon, was arrested Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, the 72-year-old was captured on video causing thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicle.

When Gordon was questioned by police, the paperwork states he told detectives he did it because the driver had double-parked and he had to park farther away because of her.

Gordon was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a felony charge of vandalism. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.