Police: Man critically injured after stabbing in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a stabbing left a male critically injured in Madison early Thursday morning.

According to Metro police, the stabbing happened at 12:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Nesbitt Lane.

Police said one man was stabbed in the upper right arm and left cheek. One of those stab wounds resulted in considerable blood loss.

There is currently no information on the condition of the victim.

One person has been placed into custody and police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.