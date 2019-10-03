Police: Man charged with leaving his great-nephew unattended in car to buy cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is charged with a felony after allegedly leaving his great-nephew in a car unattended to go buy drugs.

Metro police said they were called to the Jack in the Box in the 1500 block of Hamilton Street after citizens found the 23-month-old child inside a car with the windows down and the keys inside.

Police said when officers arrived, the child had been taken inside the restaurant by staff. When 42-year-old Shawn Barber returned, he was questioned and admitted he left the property to buy cocaine.

According to a release, officers checked with the child’s mother who told police Barber had come to her apartment to watch her son while she picked up her other kids from school. While she was gone, he drove off with his great-nephew unrestrained.

Barber was charged with felony child neglect.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be checked out but he was okay.